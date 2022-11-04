Poverty Alleviation Program gaining steam in FCSD#25; Set to launch in January

The Riverton School Board met in regular session to hear an update on the Circles USA program under development. According to the District Website, “Circles Fremont County is a community initiative to assist families with limited resources and empower them to better their circumstances. We call it an initiative because this is a long-term solution to a long-term problem. It will take time and resources to create transformational change in our community. This change will be profound and lasting—and worth all the efforts and resources spent.” The director of the Fremont program is Terri Hayes. “We are now onboarding families and volunteers that we need for the program, which is scheduled to launch on January 10, 2023,” she said. “We are making great progress and the people we have reached out to say they appreciate the initiative. Hayes explained that the Circles program is a “Poverty Alleviation Program” to help people below the poverty line improve their personal circumstances. The program lasts 18th months for the participants. The program is also open to anyone in the county, not just Riverton.

The Circles USA was picked up by District 25 to help families of kids living in poverty improve their lot in life and to perform better in school, which ultimately would lead to high success and graduation rates, according to Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan.

• The Board approved 13 RHS Cross Country students and their coach to travel to Boise, Idaho November 11 & 12 for the Nike National Cross Country Regional Race as per policy.

• The Board adopted new Policy 3016 “Banking Services”; new Administrative Regulation 3016-R “Banking Services; Cash Management of Federal Awards”; amended Policy 3015 “Fiscal Accounting and Reporting”; amended Policy 3020 “Revenue from Non-Tax Sources (Activity Funds); amended Policy 3030 “Audits”; amended Policy 5795 “Vacation, Holidays, and Personal Leave”; amended Policy 5725 “Recording Time Worked and Overtime for Classified and Hourly Employees” on first reading.

• The Board approved to abrogate Policy 5315 “Prior Service Credit (Certified)”; Administrative Regulation 5315 “Prior Service Credit (Certified)”; Policy 5335 “Salary Advancement (Certified)”; and Administrative Regulation 5335 “Salary Advancement Addendum” on first reading.

• The Board approved the Riverton Middle School School Improvement Plan, the Riverton High School School Improvement Plan and the Frontier Academy School Improvement Plan as presented.

Information Items:

• Let’s have a Conversation series; November 9th, 2022, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Lunch meeting at Bunk’s BBQ (second meeting of four this school year). Join District officials for this open forum meeting, the intent of which is to update and inform parents and also give parents an opportunity ask questions or give constructive feedback on the state of the district.

• The next Concealed Carry Public Forums will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 6:15-7:00 p.m.; and November 15, 2022, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; all meetings will be held at the Central Administration building in the boardroom.

• Following legislation passed earlier this year, the district must provide notifications of five or more unexcused absences to parents of students not of compulsory age; Provide notifications of willfully absent and 10 day drop students to the Tribal Prosecutor’s Office; and Provide notifications of willfully absent and 10 day drop students to the Fremont County Assistant Attorney.

• Draft copies were provided to board members of amended Policy 5316 “Professional Staff Compensation Plans and Supplemental (Extra-Duty) Pay” and Administrative Regulation 5316-R “Professional Staff Compensation Plans and Supplemental (Extra-Duty) Pay”

• Classified Staff Changes: RESIGNATION – RMS Para Ember Lucas effective October 28, 2022. RETIREMENT – Transportation Bus Aide Debra Williams effective immediately. NEW HIRES – MaryKay Winchester as a RHS Para; Zed Minick as a RMS Spartan Academy Para and Jean Davis as a RMS ESSER Para

• Enrollment: Aspen Early Learning Center 175; Ashgrove Elementary 157; Jackson Elementary 161; Willow Creek Elementary 212; Rendezvous Elementary, 4th 176 and 5th 207; Riverton Middle School 6th 165, 7th 194, 8th 178; Riverton High School 9th 214; 10th 189; 11th 183; 12th 147; Alt School 9th 7; 10th 7; 11th 14; 12th 6; Frontier Academy 10th, 4; 11th 12; 12th 19; Spur Academy 11. District total 2,438 students.