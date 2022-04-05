Post 19 Riverton Raiders ready to hit the diamond this Spring

With summer quickly approaching it is almost time for some of Fremont County and Riverton’s best young baseball players to put their cleats back on and hit the diamond for the American Legion baseball league.

This year the Riverton Raiders begin, like every other team, with the goal of knocking off the defending AA regional champs and national champions: the Cody Cubs

But with this new year comes a new American Legion Post 19 Board President, Scott Mason, who has previously been an equipment manager for the Legion. Before that he had ties to high school baseball in Arkansas but currently, like many board presidents before him, he is the father of one of the Legion’s athletes.

Mason’s son, Bryce, looks to be one of the Raiders best players but as board president Mr. Mason has more on his mind than his son’s success.

“My big thing is bringing my experience and expertise,” Mason said late last week, “I wanted to be a part of the influence of American Legion, even after Bryce is done with the program.”

He also stated that he wants more parents to participate and bring people together after the last two years affected everybody in different ways.

“The town knows who the (Riverton) Raiders are,” Mason continued, “I just want to bring some quality back to the program with a higher standard and make it so everyone enjoys themselves more.”

After the COVID pandemic created problems for the Legion and their baseball programs, Mason saw an opportunity to help “make things easier for people coming up through the system”.

He started by putting together a great coaching staff, almost all of whom played college baseball at some point, because he knew it “takes a team effort” to get where the Cody Cubs are today.

The big addition was new head coach Kevin Lofthus, a former first team All-American who played in the JUCO World Series after playing at Mount Carmel in San Diego. Back in those days Lofthus played for legendary coach Sam Blalock, who the San Diego Union Tribune once regarded as “the Bill Belichick of baseball”.

Lofthus then went to UNLV and led the nation in home runs during the 1989 season, afterwards he was drafted by the Oakland A’s and played two seasons in the minors before a career-ending wrist injury.

Now Lofthus has his sights set on coaching the Raiders to a championship, something he’s had on his mind since being an assistant coach in Riverton way back in the summer of 1992. But, more importantly, Lofthus wants to build something in Riverton that lasts longer than his tenure as coach.

“My philosophy on coaching is we’re coaching young men into integrity and honor,” Lofthus said, “(after that) the wins will come. My commitment to the program is for more than this year. It’s all about building up the community too.”

Lofthus may not have any Raiders games under his belt as head coach but he does already have quite the coaching experience. For instance, he was Corbin Burnes’ coach long before he won the NL Cy Young award last season as the Brewers pitcher.

He’s coached players all the way from tee-ball to division one which inspires nothing but hope and promise to the parents of the Raiders’ players, and the athletes themselves. Lofthus’ has plenty of goals for this upcoming Raiders season, all of which should inspire more kids to join the Legion team.

“My goal is to get a feel for the program right away,” Lofthus said, “I might be trying to get kids to try positions they’ve never tried before. It’ll be a learning curve year but the goal is always to win. It’s a tough bear but it’s going to be an adventure. And it’s gonna be fun. Legion baseball is supposed to be fun, that’s how summer should be.”

No matter what happens in Lofthus’ first season as head coach of the Riverton Raiders it’s sure to be a fun time that teaches kids more than just baseball skills. The parents of those Raiders should be in for a season full of learning experiences, integrity, and hopefully plenty of victories.