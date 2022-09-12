Portions of Sinks Canyon trails will be impacted by shooting events this Friday

On Friday, September 16, the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest will restrict use on portions of the Sinks Canyon, Sage Draw, Aspen Grade, and Moose Gulch trails during the annual Lander One-Shot Antelope Club Sight-In and the One-shot Past Shooters Club Silver Cup Competition events. Use of these trails will be restricted from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the day of the events.

As always, the public is invited to attend the annual Lander One-Shot Antelope Club and One-Shot Past Shooters Club shooting events that are held annually in Sinks Canyon on the Shoshone National Forest.

For more information concerning the trail closures, please contact the Washakie Ranger District at 307-332-5460