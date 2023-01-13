Police unable to locate suspicious male with rifle

By Sarah Elmquist Squires

Managing Editor

Riverton schools were briefly under a “stay put” order after a DCI agent reported spotting a “suspicious male running with what looked like an AR-style rifle in the area of North Eighth West and Pershing,” according to a release from the Riverton Police Department. However, police were unable to locate the man and believe he left the area in a vehicle.

“After a thorough search, it was determined that the male had left the area in a vehicle,” Interim Chief of Police Wesley Romero said in the release. “Out of concern for public safety schools were placed in a ‘stay put’ until the investigation was complete and it was determined that the threat was unfounded.”

