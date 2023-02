By Sarah Elmquist Squires



Lander Police received a report of child abuse on Monday evening, which is now being

investigated, according to the police call for service log.

A caller reported that the child, age 10 months, had bite marks on his or her neck, ear, arm

and thigh, at a residence on the 300 block of Main Street in Lander. Police were called there at

11:06 p.m. on Monday.

According to law enforcement officials, the alleged abuse is currently under investigation.