Pokes Have Impressive Day at Front Range Open

Colorado Springs, Colo. – The Wyoming Track and Field squad continued their outdoor season on Saturday competing at the Front Range Open hosted by Air Force. It was an impressive day of competition for the Sprinters and Throwers as they totaled seven event wins on the day.
SPRINTS
Wyatt Moore got the day off to a strong start winning the men’s 100M with a time of 10.82 posting the only sub 11 second time in the field. For the Cowgirls, Gabby Drube was the lone Wyoming athlete in the 100M and she finished third with a time of 12.76.
Kiona Gibbs kept the winning going as she ran to a first-place finish in the 200M with a time of 25.38. Drube posted another podium finish taking third while Caroline Larsson finished in fifth. On the men’s side, Darius Wiggins was the only Poke to compete in the 200M finishing fifth with a time of 22.41.
The next Cowboy to win an event was Jaymison Cox who came away with the top spot in the 400M clocking a time of 48.55 while Tyler Dahl finished fifth with a time of 51.36.
Caige McComb was in action in the men’s 110M hurdles taking third with a time of 15.00. In the men’s 400M hurdles Jaheim Ferguson led the way with a second-place finish clocking a time of 54.21. Carson Kaminski and McComb finished in fifth and sixth respectively.
THROWS
For the Cowboy throwers, the shot put was the highlight of the day with the Pokes sweeping the podium. Nathan Reid led the charge winning the shot put with a toss of 50-6. Mikey DeRock and Tarique George finished in second and third with throws of 49-4.50 and 42-2.75 respectively. On the women’s side, Jordan Christensen was the top Cowgirl finisher taking third with a mark of 42-0.75. Mateya Mobley and Logan DeRock finished in fourth and fifth with throws of 41-11.50 and 40-6.75 respectively.
For the second time in as many competitions, Nathan Reid claimed the top spot in the men’s discus winning the event with a throw of 174-6 finishing the day with two first place finishes. Tarique George and Mikey DeRock finished in third and fourth respectively. On the women’s side, Cosette Stellern sealed the event sweep for Wyoming winning the women’s discus with a throw of 160-1. The duo of Addison Henry and Logan DeRock finished in third and fifth respectively.
Addison Henry added another win to the tally for the Brown in Gold in the Women’s hammer throw going 175-11 to earn the top spot. Mary Carbee also finished in the top five taking fourth with a throw of 168-11. On the men’s side, Daniel Carrillo was the lone Cowboy competing in the hammer throw recording a mark of 174-5 to finish in fifth.
Gulia Lodi had a solid outing in the women’s javelin throw finishing in second with a best throw of 137-5.
Up next for the Wyoming Track and Field squad will be a trip to Boulder, Colorado for the Colorado Invitational April 8-9.
Pokes Have Impressive Day at Front Range Open
Colorado Springs, Colo. – The Wyoming Track and Field squad continued their outdoor season on Saturday competing at the Front Range Open hosted by Air Force. It was an impressive day of competition for the Sprinters and Throwers as they totaled seven event wins on the day.