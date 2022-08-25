Pokes Gearing up for 2022 Cross Country Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference released the 2022 Cross Country preseason predicted order of finish on Wednesday afternoon. The Cowboys were picked fifth while the Cowgirls were slotted in sixth.

Both squads were picked to finish in the exact spot they finished up the 2021 Mountain West Conference Championships in. Wyoming will run the 2022 Championships on their home course at Jacoby Golf Course this season as the Pokes are slated to host the Championships for the first time since 2010.

The Pokes will get their season started with the annual Wyoming Invite scheduled for September 3rd at Little America in Cheyenne, Wyo. Followed up by meets at the Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul. Minn., on Sept. 23rd, and the Weiss-Crockett Invitational (Pre-Nationals) in Stillwater, Okla., before the conference meet.

After the MW Championships the Cowboys and Cowgirls will have their eyes set on the NCAA Mountain Regional to be ran in Albuquerque, N.M., on Nov. 11th and the NCAA Championships to be held back in Stillwater on Nov. 19th