Plea Deal in the Works for Riverton’s North 7th Street Homicide

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, WyoTodatyMedia

One of two women accused of being an accessory to a Riverton murder is negotiating a plea deal with prosecutors. Earlier this month, the court determined “more time was needed” in the details of the deal, while also directing the potential May trial to continue to remain on the court schedule.

On August 24 last year, Ashley Dewey, 31, was found beaten, stabbed, and laying in a bathtub under a burning tire at a residence in Riverton. Affidavits in the case allege Chastity Rae Washington beat and stabbed Dewey before the victim was found by police and fire officials that day, and in February this year, she and prosecutors agreed to a plea agreement in the case. On April 10, a court order noted that although that change in plea was accepted by both parties, “more time was needed to consider the change, and to allow the parties to file any amendments in writing.”

Alleged murder

Riverton police were sent to the home on the 400 block of North Seventh Street East at around 4 p.m. on August 24 on a report of a fire. The first officer found Dewey in the bathtub, dragged the burning tire out of the residence, and an officer began performing CPR on the victim, according to court records.

Dewey was later pronounced dead as a result of her injuries, which the coroner ruled as a homicide due to blunt force trauma and stabbing.

Kasia Monroe, another defendant charged with being an accessory to the murder, was reportedly found outside the trailer by police. In interviews, she told investigators she’d seen Washington punch Dewey, then stab her with a large kitchen knife and kick Dewey in the face while Dewey lay in the bathtub.

Jason Quiver was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the second degree; his charges were later dismissed. Investigators initially alleged he was outside the residence when police responded to the scene, and that he had blood on his shirt. Early interviews with Quiver included in the affidavits showed he was confused about the events; he told investigators he lived at the residence, and had seen someone he called “T” holding a knife that day after seeing Dewey’s body in the bathtub.

Washington

Washington is charged with accessory to murder in the second degree, first-degree arson, and firearm theft. According to investigators, a witness said Washington asked her for a ride that day, and told her she might have hurt someone. She allegedly also stole firearms that day, ducked down in the car when driving by the scene, and was “sick and puking,” according to reports.

Washington was more recently cited for battery after getting into a fight while in jail in January. Court documents recommended the $70 fee be vacated in the citation because of a “lengthy prison term.”