Plans now in place for St. Stephens Indian School Reopening

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

A meeting held at the St. Stephens Indian School Wednesday night answered some, but not all the questions about the Bureau of Indian Education taking the oversight of the school after the entire School Board and administrative staff were removed this past spring.

Laura Braucher, with the BIE and is an Educational Program Manager, opened with a sincere apology to the staff and students for the “actions of a few.” She then spoke about the retrocession that is taking place at the school. A retrocession is the act of ceding property back to a government or country.

The school will now be under the management of The Pine Ridge Resource Center and will receive support and guidance to reestablish a school improvement plan, bell schedules and the many requirements that must be met per state and federal guidelines.

“We have established an interim school board and have a Principal that if we can convince her, may move here from Arizona.” Colette Wilson should arrive within a short time and begin the tasks associated with filling empty positions and directing the team in preparations for receiving students in September.

The Interim school board will be responsible for the oversight on the ground and were found locally from within the Arapaho council. Mr. Ben Ridgley will chair the board and guide the board in the establishment of expectations for the school beginning with the September 19th start date for students. The late start will change the first year under the BIE. Braucher stated that the winter break will be shortened to just 6 days and there is no scheduled spring break. “This new schedule will not meet the days required by the state, but will meet the contact hours requirement and has been approved by the state.”

The school will accommodate the regular time off requirements for traditional native activities on an individual basis. The school year, with the changes applied, will be approximately 160 days, an average of 20 days short for federal requirements and 15 days short of the Wyoming 175 days requirement.

When asked, Braucher stated that “Public information will be disseminated through the principal and a series of public meetings that will happen as plans come together.”

By her statements, it is clear that the school is at the beginning of a process that will take some time to complete. There are many facets to the transition and patience is expected and appreciated. “At this point, we don’t know how many kids we will have at the beginning of the year,”said Braucher, “we will address the details as needed.”

With the appointment of Braucher, the school would like to see the staff replaced as soon as possible, but it will take some time to interview and do background checks on the 60 plus employees that must be hired. “We will start with the 12 month staff and leadership and then teachers, classified staff and coaches. All potential staff must apply on the federal website USAjobs.gov. The jobs will be posted in phases to accommodate the many applicants they hope to review.