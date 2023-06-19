Pioneer Days Rodeo in Two Weeks; Contestants Sign Up June 24

The 129 th Fremont Toyota Pioneer Days Rodeo, known as “The World’s Oldest Paid Rodeo,” will be held July 3 rd and 4 th in Lander. For rodeo contestants, over $10,000 of added money has been added to the payouts. Contestants need to enter this Saturday, June 24 between 12-5 p.m. by calling in their entries to the

Lander Old Timer’s Rodeo Association (LOTRA) phone numbers which you can see at Wyotoday.com. Adult and youth contestant entry details are at LOTRA.org .

Stock contractors for the rodeo are Wind River Rodeo Co. for rough stock, Jace Mitchell for youth steer riding and mini bulls, and Hoggan Rodeo Co. for timed event cattle.

The 4th of July Pioneer Days Parade entries are now due to the Lander Parade Committee. Inclusion in the printed parade program is no longer guaranteed, but parade entries are still being accepted. The Parade entry form is available at the Lander Chamber of Commerce and on the LOTRA Rodeo Facebook page.

Read more at Wyotoday.com