Pianist Brooks Whitmore Recital inspired by 9-11-01 Set at Branch Library

Pianist Brooks Whitmore will present a program of selections inspired by the events of September 11, 2001 at the Riverton Branch Library at 2 p.m. that day. The recital features works by American composers and others, including Bach, Brahms, Copland, Ives, Messiaen, and “Blind Tom” Wiggins.

Brooks Whitmore holds degrees in piano performance from the Universities of Wisconsin (summa cum laude), Illinois, and Texas (Doctor of Musical Arts). His teachers have included Nancy Rice Baker, the noted British pianist Ian Hobson, and the late Danielle Martin of Austin. Dr. Whitmore maintained an active private piano studio in Austin, TX for 26 years. He also served as organist at historic Saint Mary Cathedral in downtown Austin, providing music for over 400 Masses and liturgies per year.

Brooks has accompanied complete operatic productions of Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore and Verdi’s Rigoletto, sponsored by Viva La Musica in Ajijic (Guadalajara), Mexico. He has also accompanied the UW-Eau Claire Singing Statesmen, Conspirare Children’s Choir and the Conspirare Company of Voices, and the University of Texas Concert Chorale in rehearsals, tours, and concerts throughout the U.S. and Europe. He was a participant at the International Piano Workshop in Graz, Austria, and the Association Cavaillé-Coll Study Days in Paris, France.

He and his family moved to Fremont County in 2021, and he currently teaches K-3 music at the Aspen Early Learning Center and Jackson Elementary schools in Riverton.