Photos: Free Bicycles and Free Bike Helmets drew a large crowd Friday

The Riverton Police Department, Injury Prevention Resources, Community Entry Services, Frontier Ambulance, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Fremont County Fire Protection District Battalion #1 all gathered Friday at the Riverton Branch Library to give away bicycles and bike helmets to local kids and give tours of their equipment. The turnout was spectacular as kids and their parents showed up to collect a new bicycle, get a properly fitted bike helmet, pick up stickers and blow the horns on a fire truck and the siren on a police vehicle, among other activities

WyoToday photos by Ernie Over