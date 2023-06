There was a good turnout for the pancake breakfast to start out Shoshoni Day early Saturday morning, followed by the first day of the Antique Engine and Tractor Show on the town’s East end along First Street. Highlight of the morning was the tractor parade down Second Street (US Highway 20/26) with a nice crowd assembled along the route. The event continues Sunday at 9 a.m. followed at 10 by the Tractor Drive, and the Antique Tractor Pull at 11.

Here is the morning in photos by Ernie Over