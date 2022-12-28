Photographers: Share the beauty of Fremont County

Photo contest for adults and kids now open

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, Managing Editor, WyoTodayNewspapers

Flipping through the pages of The Ranger, Lander Journal, and Wind River News archives, it’s like a look through history. The newspaper years are bound into giant books with hallmark blue covers, and with the flip of a finger, you can flash forward or backward through time, marking fashion changes that billow or clench, almost smell the hairspray of the ‘80s. Births, deaths, the hopeful shine of youth – they are all forever cast in ink as a record of who we are.

We want to invite you to be part of documenting our communities, and have created a Special Moments Photo Contest. The contest will include three categories: People, places, and kids, and we’ll print the finalists in each category in March, then let you help us decide who the winners are. Winning photos will appear on the front page in an April edition, and first-place winners will receive a framed copy of their winning entry, $100 gift card and basket, and a free one-year newspaper subscription. (Those make perfect gifts for loved ones if you’re already a subscriber!) There will be honorable mention awards, too.

Check out the entry rules and categories below.

People

The people category is one that highlights all the interesting things people do in our communities. Photos for this category should include faces of people – whether it be kids giggling while engaged in a fun activity, or volunteers hard at work behind the scenes, or someone simply enjoying the winter wonderland aboard their snowmobile. The only rule for this category is that we can see the face or faces of someone enjoying life in Fremont County. Please include the name(s) of the people photographed with your entry.

Places

Fremont County is chalk full of the most beautiful outdoor sights and interesting indoor attractions around. In this category, photographs can still include people, but the photo should help tell a story about the place it features. Whether it’s a snowy mountain expanse, a breathtaking sunset, or a family taking in the sights in Sinks Canyon, in this category, the setting reins supreme. If you’re not sure whether your photo should be entered in the people or places category, that’s OK. We’ll figure out where it fits best.

Kids

The kids category is just for kids under 18 (high school students who have turned 18 may enter this category). With cameras no longer unaffordable for even the youngest, youth photographers are honing their skills beyond the wildest dreams of us older folks. We are confident that photos taken by kids will rival even some of our most professional entries. Kids are free to capture anything they’d like for this category. There’s only one rule: Photos should be taken in Fremont County.

Email your photos to fremontnews@wyotoday.com. Include your name, address, phone and email contact information, and what category you think fits best for your entry. Each entrant is limited to five photo submissions. Ensure you send them in no later than March 15, 2023. If you have a hard-copy photo submission, drop them off or mail them to The Ranger, 421 East Main Street, Riverton WY 82501. If you’ve got questions, email fremontnews@wyotoday.com or call 307-856-2244, ext. 108.

Good luck, photographers!