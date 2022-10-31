Jun 20, 1927 – Oct 24, 2022

A Memorial Mass for Peter Joseph “Joe” McKethen will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Kinnear, Wyoming.

Joe was born on June 20, 1927, son of William K. and Elizabeth (McGuire) McKethen in Craig, Colorado. He graduated from Thermopolis High School before receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Montana State University.

Mr. McKethen honorably served in the United States Coast Guard as a Merchant Marine during World War II.

On December 22, 1947, Joe married Mona Z. “Sammie” Davies in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

Joe spent his career as a teacher as well as coaching many kids in numerous different sports throughout the years. He and Sammie moved to Riverton in 2002. Joe enjoyed woodworking and golfed up until he passed away.

Survivors include his loving wife of 74 years, Sammie McKethen of Riverton, WY; son, William J. McKethen and his wife Dede of Polson, MT; daughters, Kari Griebel and her husband, Darwin of Kinnear, WY, Connie Taylor and her husband, Kenny of Miles City, MT and Joni Parks of Thermopolis, WY; 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.

Mr. McKethen was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, John McKethen, a two sisters, Joanie Ozbirn and Rodella Drips; and grandson, Marc Griebel.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be sent to St. Margaret’s School “Angel Fund” in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.