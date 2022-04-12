Personal bests for CWC track in Colorado Invite

By CWC Athletic Media

Rustler outdoor track ran at the Colorado University Invitational in Boulder over the weekend. Both Luke Crossley and Christian Corona ran personal best times in what coach Ricky Faure called “great running weather. Both runners took advantage to set great marks. I couldn’t be more proud of them for competing against really good competition.”

Running against athletes from The University of Wyoming, Northern Colorado, Colorado Mountain College and Colorado Christian, Crossley placed fourth in the 3000 meters with a 9:40.10. Corona finished ninth with a 10:47.11.

In the 1500, Crossley was 29th overall in a much larger field that included former CWC teammate Jayden Yates who is at UW, but ran unattached this weekend placing 35th.

The Rustlers are not scheduled for a meet this week as coach Faure hopes to get in a full, solid week of training and are looking for races after the Easter Break.