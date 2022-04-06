Latest:

Peak Wind Gusts in last 48 hours were strong, very strong

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton reported the peak gusts over 50 mph across Fremont and Hot Springs Counties over the last 48 hours reached 82 mph at Red Canyon, 79 mph northwest of Lander, 68 mph at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton, 67 mph at Crowheart and near Fort Washakie, 66 mph at the WYDOT South Pass Station, 58 at Hunt Field Airport in Lander and near Hudson, 55 mph at Shoshoni and the Dubois Municipal Airport, 54 in downtown Riverton and 52 in Pavillion. 

See the complete list of peak winds below:

...Fremont County...
Red Canyon - South Pass      82 MPH    0326 PM 04/04   6581
Lander 7 NW                  79 MPH    0315 PM 04/04   5797
Muddy Gap 7 SW               77 MPH    0150 AM 04/05   7379
Riverton Airport             68 MPH    1111 AM 04/05   5509
Crowheart                    67 MPH    1230 PM 04/05   6099
Fort Washakie 10 W           67 MPH    0701 PM 04/04   9234
South Pass City 2 W (WYDOT)  66 MPH    0346 PM 04/04   8195
Lava Mountain (BTAVAL)       61 MPH    1115 PM 04/04   10359
South Pass City 8 W          59 MPH    0250 PM 04/04   8120
Elkhorn                      59 MPH    0857 AM 04/05   8084
Lander Airport               58 MPH    0141 PM 04/05   5565
Hudson 3 NNW                 58 MPH    0346 PM 04/05   5555
Shoshoni                     55 MPH    1145 AM 04/05   4822
Dubois Airport               55 MPH    0159 AM 04/05   7095
Riverton                     54 MPH    1010 AM 04/05   5390
Pavillion                    52 MPH    0145 PM 04/05   5485

...Hot Springs County...
Meeteetse 10 S               69 MPH    0342 PM 04/04   7126