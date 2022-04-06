Peak Wind Gusts in last 48 hours were strong, very strong

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton reported the peak gusts over 50 mph across Fremont and Hot Springs Counties over the last 48 hours reached 82 mph at Red Canyon, 79 mph northwest of Lander, 68 mph at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton, 67 mph at Crowheart and near Fort Washakie, 66 mph at the WYDOT South Pass Station, 58 at Hunt Field Airport in Lander and near Hudson, 55 mph at Shoshoni and the Dubois Municipal Airport, 54 in downtown Riverton and 52 in Pavillion.

See the complete list of peak winds below:

...Fremont County... Red Canyon - South Pass 82 MPH 0326 PM 04/04 6581 Lander 7 NW 79 MPH 0315 PM 04/04 5797 Muddy Gap 7 SW 77 MPH 0150 AM 04/05 7379 Riverton Airport 68 MPH 1111 AM 04/05 5509 Crowheart 67 MPH 1230 PM 04/05 6099 Fort Washakie 10 W 67 MPH 0701 PM 04/04 9234 South Pass City 2 W (WYDOT) 66 MPH 0346 PM 04/04 8195 Lava Mountain (BTAVAL) 61 MPH 1115 PM 04/04 10359 South Pass City 8 W 59 MPH 0250 PM 04/04 8120 Elkhorn 59 MPH 0857 AM 04/05 8084 Lander Airport 58 MPH 0141 PM 04/05 5565 Hudson 3 NNW 58 MPH 0346 PM 04/05 5555 Shoshoni 55 MPH 1145 AM 04/05 4822 Dubois Airport 55 MPH 0159 AM 04/05 7095 Riverton 54 MPH 1010 AM 04/05 5390 Pavillion 52 MPH 0145 PM 04/05 5485 ...Hot Springs County... Meeteetse 10 S 69 MPH 0342 PM 04/04 7126