Peace Mission to Organize Grassroots to Increase Native American Voter Turnout

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

The Riverton Peace Mission knows that voting is one of the ways that people make an impact on our community. In fact, on November 8, Fremont County voters will elect mayors in all four incorporated towns as well as the cities of Lander and Riverton, three county commissioners, school boards, county sheriff, among many other local and statewide elected positions. Without a doubt, these officials will make important and impactful decisions about what happens in Fremont County. What the Peace Mission said what they have observed over the years is that many of these elected positions have been decided by just a handful of votes, proving that voters in Fremont County have power.

“That’s why I am so thrilled to share that Riverton Peace Mission is hiring 5 grassroots organizers to increase Native American voter turnout in the November General Election. The Native American Voter Project will train these 5 organizers in civic engagement and organizing. They will then head out into our community to register voters and share accurate and nonpartisan voting information, empowering everyone to exercise their right to vote. We are excited to see the impact they will make.” says Chesie Lee, Director of the Peace Mission.

This is an opportunity to get involved for people who agree with this philosophy and want to impact the future of voting in Fremont County. There is more information about the movement and Ms. Lee suggests contacting the Peace Mission or see the website.