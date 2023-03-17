Paxton wins Gatorade POTY; DeVries joins on All-State list

RIVERTON – In our last edition of Fremont County Sports the awards were listed for the 4A All-Conference selections, picked by the Wyoming Coaches’ Association, were announced with no votes on All-State picks coming before publication. Since then, the awards have been listed and one of Riverton’s brightest stars has been selected as the best player in the state with a very honorable accomplishment.

Parker Paxton, the 4A All-Conference Player of the Year and scoring leader (18.5 points per game), was named the Gatorade Wyoming Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year. The Wolverines’ starting point guard helped guide Riverton to a 21-6 record and a consolation trophy after finishing the season with a thirty-point performance against Star Valley.

Not only is Paxton a great basketball player but he’s also a three-time individual state champion in golf for the Wolverines’ extremely successful boys’ team on the links. Paxton, a senior next season, has already committed to the University of Colorado after he’s done with his schooling in Riverton and will be a huge addition to their team like his brother, Easton, was for North Carolina State University.

“It’s an honor to be considered the player of the year in a conference that had many good players this year,” Paxton said before he complimented his teammates and head coach Beau Sheets.

Paxton, a two-time All-Conference pick, was selected to the 4A All-State list (obviously) but his teammate Darrick DeVries also graced the list after leading the team in rebounds (6.3 per game), steals (2.5 per game) and assists (2.2 per game) to go along with his 13.8 points per game (second behind Paxton).

Darrick DeVries led the team in almost every category outside scoring, helping Riverton play some of the best defense in Class 4A basketball (p/c Carl Cote)

Sadly, no other Wolverines were listed, even on the 2nd Team All-State or the Honorable Mention list, but the defense of seniors Nathan Hutchison and Jason Vincent deserved to be acknowledged more than just their All-Defense 4A All-Conference team assignment.

On the girls’ side, another name that was surprisingly not on any list, was Riveton’s Paizley Jackson who led the team in pretty much every aspect of the game.

Paxton’s newest award comes on the heels of a great junior season, leading to plenty of hope and expectations for the Wolverines’ next year during his senior year alongside quite a few other seniors like DeVries, Ty Sheets and Dre’vin Monroe.

By: Shawn O’Brate