The PAWS for Life Animal League will be hosting a live Facebook fundraising event tonight, Tuesday, March 28 from from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is brought to Riverton by Jordan’s Way as part of its national tour. A goal of $20,000 has been set for the fundraiser. Donations will be taken during the live event.

Jordan’s Way is on a 50-state Tour to benefit animal shelters.