Paws and Pearls Banquet Coming Saturday

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoTodayMedia

The Paws and Pearls Banquet to benefit the PAWS for Life Animal League will be this Saturday, September 10, at 6:00 P.M. in the St. Margaret’s School Gym. The annual event funds the care and protection of animals in the Riverton area that are turned in or found abandoned until proper, forever homes can be located.

The event’s theme is “Thank You for Being a Friend” and will include a dinner and silent auction for many fabulous items including a new hunting rifle just in time for deer and elk season There is also a raffle for a “One of a Kind,” custom Diamond and Gold “Paws” necklace. The meal is a plated dinner prepared and served by the Wyoming Catholic College in Lander and entertainment will be by The Lost Springs Band. There will be wine, spirits and beer tasting and a plethora of ways to support the work that PAWS does in our community to support the helpless animals in Fremont County.

Supporters of the organization are pivotal in the success of each of these events, but it is the public that makes it all come together as they enjoy the festivities and fun. Each year, the Paws team saves hundreds of animals from destruction in our region and provides a safe place for dogs and cats to receive their shots and get spayed or neutered before finding their new owners. With support from The Stock Doc in Riverton and their team of animal care specialists, each adopted pet is provided with medical care and microchips before moving to their new home. Many local businesses are responsible for donations and products to insure the success of the program.

The Paws for Life Animal League, located at 515 S. Smith Rd. in Riverton is an established shelter for friends to find families in Riverton. The only shelter of its kind in Riverton, it relies on the generosity of patrons and benefactors for support. Volunteers are in large part responsible for the operations of the shelter, providing care and feeding as well as love and training. Each dollar given goes directly to the protection of these animals so that none have to face the fear of destruction or worse. It is a “no kill” shelter.

The shelter handles adoptions on a regular basis and sponsors adoption fairs throughout the year, providing choices and training to the public and placement counseling for those who may be first time pet owners. Each potential pet parent is screened for the safety of the pet and the potential owner. Once the pet is placed, the staff of volunteers is there to support and assist with necessary information and medical care for the new addition to your home.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for $50.00 each at the Ranger, The Stock Doc and the Paws for Life Animal League.