Pavillion rodeo & rifle stars put it all on the table at NJHFR

GEORGIA – After a long, trifling, intense Junior High Rodeo season that saw plenty of local riders, ropers and shooters succeed, the final rodeo of the season took place this past weekend across two cities in Georgia. The National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR) started on June 18 and concluded this past weekend, propping up a young, local rider into a class of his own and a local shooter into some tough competition.

First up, Pavillion’s Eion Murray had a fantastic season and refused to get off the bull for much of the year. That all led to him leading the pack on his first night of riding, placing first with a score of 69.

That score would be enough to win over the likes of riders from Kansas, Texas, Nebraska, Montana and even up in Canada, including the second-place rider Gunner Armstrong out of Saskatchewan.

Pavillion’s Eion Murray held on at the NHJFR in Georgia this past weekend (p/c NHSRA Facebook)

The next day Murray ended up finishing fifth with a score of 67, just four points away from tying two other riders for second place, and locking up a phenomenal two-day score. Murray finished the NJHFR in that same position, fifth, which makes for some serious bragging rights when he returns.

Murray’s family and local community know that he has always been great on the back of a steer, but now he has the proof to go with the skills. Murray will now be traveling to the National High School Finals Rodeo this upcoming month to watch his brother Aidan Ruby do (hopefully) just as well or better in Gillette!

Another familiar name that made it all the way to Georgia was Lily Vigoren, a soon-to-be freshman from Pavillion. On the first day of shooting, in the long round, Vigoren finished exceptionally with a final score of 297, good for 15th place out of over 120 shooters.

She did this with a dominant prone-stance shooting performance, garnering 116 points right off the bat. After that she put up a 77 in the standing and a 104 in the kneeling. All four of her bullseyes came from the prone position, which was the second-most out of all shooters.

Vigoren’s stellar shooting was able to put her into the top twenty and onto the next day’s finals. In those next three rifle events she once again put up her best score in the prone position, pulling a 109 without a single X hit. After that, in the standing event, she fired off a 91 while only hitting one bullseye. Then, in the final event, Vigoren put up another 93 points to finish with a grand total of 590 over the two days.

Lily Vigoren earned her spot in the top twenty of the light rifle shooting events this past weekend (p/c Facebook)

The Pavillion shooter’s five total bullseyes over the two days was more than four other shooters in the top twenty and helped her earn her rank as the 19th-best shooter in the country at the junior high level.

Both Pavillion rodeo stars have bright futures ahead of them and will be worth keeping an eye on if you are a rodeo fan at any stage. You can likely see them perfecting their respective crafts at rodeos across the county during the summer, including events like Lander Pioneer Days’ Rodeo and the Fremont County Fair Timmy Challenges.