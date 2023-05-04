Pavement improvement project resumes next week west of Riverton

A $5.85 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to resume Monday, May 8, on US26 between Riverton and Pilot Butte Reservoir west of Riverton.

The project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, drainage and other work on 12.1 miles of US26 between mileposts 125.11 (Eight Mile Road) and 112.98 (just east of Pilot Butte Reservoir).

Prime contractor on the project is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

The contractor’s paving crew placed 14,699 tons of asphalt pavement on US26 last fall, beginning at the highway’s intersection with Eight Mile Road. Another 18,251 tons of asphalt pavement remains to be placed between US26 milepost 119.5 (five miles east of Kinnear) and milepost 112.98, just east of Pilot Butte Reservoir.

“The contractor’s schedule calls for asphalt milling beginning Monday, May 8, with single-lane traffic led through the project by pilot vehicle until about dark,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Douglas Etsinger of Riverton.. “Motorists should expect 20-minute traffic delays with stopped conditions and a milled driving surface next week.”

Paving of approaches, chip sealing, shoulder work, placement of delineator posts and signs, and other work will be completed after paving.

“To pave, the contractor must wait until the temperature meets WYDOT temperature specifications, 40 degrees and rising, so working days may be shorter than typical paving projects that occur during the summer,” WYDOT’s Robert Scheidemantel said.