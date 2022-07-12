Dec 8, 1916 – Jul 10, 2022

Pauline Stearns Welty, 105, a resident of Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness went home to our Lord on July 10, 2022. Pauline Anna Dierks, was born Dec.8, 1916 to Carl F. and Helen (Wirsing) Dierks in Stuttgart, Arkansas. She was baptized on Feb. 16, 1917, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Stuttgart. When she was three, the family moved to Colorado where she attended school at Goodrich, Ft. Morgan, and Loveland. She was confirmed on May 24, 1931, in Zion Lutheran Church, Loveland. The Dierks family homesteaded west of Ocean Lake between Kinnear and Pavillion in 1933.



Pauline married Theodore R. Stearns, a neighboring homesteader, at Mt. Hope Church at Kinnear on February 20, 1939. They raised their four children on their dairy farm in the Pavillion/Kinnear area. They were active in the community and Mt. Hope Lutheran church where she was the organist for 23 years. Ted passed away on July 26, 1971. Pauline sold the farm to their son, Robert, and married Carl G. Welty, Sr. of Riverton on May 15, 1973. They lived in Riverton and spent winters in Yuma, Arizona until he passed away on Feb. 20, 1988. Pauline continued to travel some and was active in church, LWML, and AARP.



Survivors include a son: Theodore Robert (Anna) Stearns, and daughters: Barbara (Bob) Rohn, Charlotte (Red Jewett) Miller, Paula (Bill) Kvenild; grandchildren: Leland (Dawn) Rohn, Rodney (Leona) Rohn, Laura (Robert)Tedesco, Julie (Bob Streuber) Miller, Tad (Camellia) Stearns, Shannon (Leon) Arroyo, Brett (Cass) Kvenild, Scott (Kristi) Kvenild. Great-grandchildren: Nici (Brady) Patrick, Leland N. and Seth (Jess) Rohn, Clarissa (Josh) McFarland, Grace (Jayce) Leach, Dylan Rohn, Dalton Rohn, and Danika (Joey) Hacking, Amber and Mason Stearns, Sam Kannady, Katie, Jack, Juliette, and Camden Kvenild, Lance and Tyler Streuber, Micheas and Eleanor Arroyo. Eight great-great-grandsons, and numerous nephews and nieces. Brothers: Dean (Ann) and Larry Dierks; sisters: Dorothy Schmuck and Evelyn Lenz. Step grandchildren: Peggy Williams, Daniel and Dale (Kebbie) Wempen, Sandra (Michael) Tutton, Zoe Cooney, Linda Wood, and David Welty.



Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, son-in-law Donald Miller, daughter-in-law Kindra Stearns, and granddaughter Brenda Rohn. Sisters: Gladys Corkill, Alice Sproule, Myrna Williams; Brother, Herbert Dierks; four brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law. Step son and wife: Carl Jr. and Helen Welty, step daughter and husband, Bonnie and John Wempen Jr, step-grandson Steve Welty and step-great-grandson.



Viewing will be held at Davis Funeral Home, Riverton, Wyoming from 5-6:00 pm Thursday, July 14th, 2022. Services are to be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Riverton, Wyoming at 2:00 pm Friday, July 15th, 2022. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery, Riverton, Wyoming. Refreshments following at Trinity Lutheran’s Social Room.



Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Riverton, or Help for Health Hospice, Riverton in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com