March 31, 1929 – February 28, 2023

Paul Sauer, 93, passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring.

Paul Raymond Sauer was born in Bayard, Nebraska on March 31, 1929 to Henry and Mary (Wagner) Sauer. He was one of ten children, three girls and seven boys. He was raised on a farm and when he was five years old the family moved to the Riverton area and continued farming. Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Koren War and was honorably discharged. He was a Commander of the V.F.W.

Paul was baptized into the Lutheran faith.

On April 11, 1954 he married Deloris Philpot in Riverton, Wyoming. Deloris passed away in December of 1979. After moving to California, he met Valerie Shelatz and they were married on November 12, 1989 in Idyllwild, California. She added three children to the family. Valerie passed away in December of 2020.

He worked on the farm and at the uranium mines, then he went into construction business with his brother until the late 1980’s. He then moved to California where he operated heavy equipment until moving back to Riverton in the 1990’s. He worked in the oilfield driving water truck until he was 80 years old, then he finally retired.

Paul was an outdoor man and loved fishing, camping, and being around horses and riding them. He enjoyed football and his teams were the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills, especially watching Josh Allen.

He is survived by his son, Ernie (Karen) Sauer; daughters, Lori (Bill) Morre and Tonia (Chris) Mills; step-son, Dan (Allyn) Shelatz; step-daughter, Carrie (Colleen) Shelatz; brothers, Bob Sauer and Kenny (Karen) Sauer; sisters, Renee Bunner and Mary Sauer; 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren: and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Sauer; first wife, Deloris Sauer; second wife, Valerie Sauer; step-son, Richard Shelatz; sister, Alma Woodward; and brothers, Harold Sauer, Gene Sauer, Bill Sauer, and Ernie Sauer.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com