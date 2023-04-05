October 2, 1955 – March 24, 2023

Patrick Byrne Vetter, 67, of Dubois, Wyoming, died on March 24, 2023 at his home. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Patrick was born on October 2, 1955 to Gerald John Vetter, Sr., and Enid (Byrne) Vetter in Reedley, California. He grew up in Reedley with his brother and five sisters. Together, they enjoyed spending time on their grandparent’s ranch nearby and camping in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The family moved to Bakersfield, California in 1969. After graduating from Foothills High School in Bakersfield, he bailed hay and then started a landscaping business.

Pat found his true home when he moved to Dubois, Wyoming in the mid 1990’s. He settled comfortably into small-town life where he was a carpenter and gifted woodworker. His projects can be found throughout the Wind River Valley. Strong and athletic, he loved being outdoors whether it was fishing, hunting, cross-country skiing, hiking, or riding horses. He used his wilderness skills to serve his community as a volunteer for the Dubois Search and Rescue Team.

Later in life he found the love of his life, Susan Hayes, whom he often referred to as “the best parts of me.” Together they shared a love of the outdoors and horses.

In addition to his partner, Susan Hayes, he is survived by his siblings Margaret Browne, Beth Vetter, Gerry Vetter, Kathleen Neuman, and Carol Archuleta and numerous nieces and nephews. His sister, Terry Kent, preceded him in death. He also leaves behind his two furry companions, Trigger and Bullet.

Memorial Contributions may be sent to Dubois Search and Rescue, care of Harold Albright, Commander, 4619 Highway 26, Dubois, Wyoming, 82513.

