July 15, 1940 – July 4, 2022

On July 4th, 2022, Patricia Joyce Calvert, loving mother of five children and Gammy to many, passed away at the age of 81. Pat was born July 15, 1940 in Lander, WY to John and Wanda (Ross) Hood. She married Andrew Calvert on July 23, 1970. They raised three children from Pat’s previous marriage to Robert Bulow, Wayde Bulow, Kathy Kendall, and Jim Bulow and had two children of their own, Becky Shepard and Andrew Calvert.

Pat grew up on a ranch near Lander where she and her brothers learned all about hard work and the value of family. They sold off the family ranch at one point and moved to Lamont WY for a few years later returning to Lander. Pat worked in health care most of her life at what is now Wyoming Life Resource Center, and Fremont County Home Health. She loved her clients and cherished each one as an individual. Pat treasured her small farm and filled it with critters. Her farm often resembled a petting zoo with potbellied pigs, miniature goats, and peacocks. As she aged and was unable to enjoy her various pets, she filled her farm with brightly colored decorations and bird feeders. Family and visitors would often make joking comments about Pat’s home, but the festivity of it reflected Pat’s inner joy and her love for life and she simply couldn’t help that there was so much of it to contend with.



Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda (Ross) Hood, father, John Hood, husband, Andrew Calvert, brothers Johnny, Jerry, and Jimmy Hood, her son and daughter in law, Wayde and Deanna Bulow, and granddaughter Elizabeth Kendall. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Kathy and Dean Kendall,Jim Bulow Becky and Doug Shepard, and Andrew and Ella Calvert, Beverly Bulow and many grandchildren and great grandchildren and a few great great grandchildren.



Graveside services will be held on Friday July 8, 2022, at Mt. Hope Cemetery at 10 AM, with a potluck reception to follow at the Calvert family home at 24 Calvert lane, Lander. Feel free to attend in festive wear instead of traditional black in memory of Pat’s fondness for sparkles, sequins, and all clothing brightly colored. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Becky Shepard at 20 Calvert Lane, Lander, WY 82520.

Please sign the online guestbook at: Hudsonsfh.com