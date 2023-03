Other than some light snow showers in the western mountains, it will be mainly dry today. Patchy fog will be around in the morning. A good chance of snow will return to the west Friday, pushing eastward Friday night. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 40s for the Southern BighornBasin, around 40 forLander and Riverton, in the upper 30s for Dubois and Shoshoni and the mid-30s for Jeffrey City.