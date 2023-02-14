Passing Cold Front to Bring Strong Winds, Snow on Tuesday

A cold front will push southward through the day, bringing accumulating snow and strong winds to the region. Blowing snow will reduce visibility at times. Predicted snowfall amounts include 4-7 inches at Thermopolis, 3-5 inches for South Pass City and Lander, 2-4 inches for Riverton, 2 to 5 inches for Shoshoni, 1-3 inches for Worland and a trace to one inch at Dubois. Maximum wind gusts are expected to reach 52 mph in Riverton, 51 mph on South Pass, 45 mph at Worland, 41 mph at Shoshoni, 40 mph at Jeffrey City, 38 mph at Thermopolis, 24 mph at Lander and 21 mph at Dubois.