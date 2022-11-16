Paskett Honored for 30 years of Service to the City; Bids Awarded

Riverton City Building Inspector Dave Paskett was honored for his 30 years of service to the city on his retirement. Community Development Director Mike Miller gave Paskett a framed certificate and then recounted a “day in history” of the day that Paskett began his service to the city, that being June 15, 1992. Paskett received a standing ovation from those assembled at the meeting and then was greeted by each council member and staff person. In making the award to Paskett, Miller said it’s not often that a 30-year-pin and certificate are awarded and he thanked Dave for his long and dedicated service.

In other action at Tuesday night’s Riverton City Council meeting:

• The council approved the sale of a 1.28 acres lot (#3) along Piper Drive in the Airport Business Park to Randall Lee Dolcater in the amount of $35,000. The sale price will be deposited in the Airport Enterprise Fund. There are four more lots on that drive yet to be sold.

• Jerry Bornhoft Construction (JBC) Inc. was awarded a contract in the amount of $226,079.00 for the Sage and Mesquite Sewer Project which replaces by bursting or lining 710 feet of existing 8 inch clay line. Four manholes will also be placed along the line. Part of the existing line flows under a resident’s back yard and it will be moved outside of the private property. Two bids were received. JR Civil, LLC of Sheridan also submitted a bid, but it was $428,616. Operations Division Supervisor Brian Eggleston said that bid was high due to the need for the Sheridan company to mobilize their equipment and personnel from Sheridan whereas Bornhoft was a local contractor and did not have those expenses.

• Bornhoft Construction was also awarded a bid in the amount of $100,558.00 to for the Waste Water Treatment Plant’s Inflow Pump Replacement Project. This project replaces two of the three inflow pumps. The bid includes work to remove the old pumps, install 2 new pumps with fastouts and guide shoes (bases) and to wire them in. According to a city memo, this project replaces, arguably, the most important item in the wastewater treatment plant. The inflow pumps handle the gravity-fed flow coming into the plant and pump up the effluent so it can begin the treatment process in the plant. The existing pumps are 20 years old and have been rebuilt multiple times. The pump not being replaced has been rebuilt and a new fastout and guide shoe installed. This work was done in 2019.

• City Administrator Kyle Butterfield reported the picnic shelter at Jaycee Park has been stabilized for the winter and repair of a major incident of vandalism there will be addressed with the new construction season next spring.

• As a follow-up to an item at the last meeting, Mayor Richard Gard said consultations with the Wyoming Department of Transportation had revealed that a traffic survey of the West Main/Hill Street/College Hill intersection would take several years to complete. Any change in the intersection would also involve realigning the intersection onto private property. Gard also noted that the city cannot change the speed limit around the intersection, that is the responsibility of WYDOT and that, unfortunately as much as people would like to see that intersection improved, it is the state’s call. Butterfield noted a WYDOT Traffic Engineer from Basin attended the last FORCC meeting and said the transportation department has regulations they have to follow.