Parks & Cultural Resources Commission to tour newest State Historic Site, The Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility

The Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission will meet February 23-24 at the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne.

On February 23, the Commission will tour Quebec 01 State Historic Site near Chugwater at 8 a.m. before meeting at the Barrett Building beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The Commission will reconvene at the Barrett Building on Feb. 24 beginning at 9 a.m.

During the meeting, the Commission will hear updates on Hot Springs State Park, Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant agreements and discuss a fee modification request.

On Friday, updates will be provided by the Wyoming State Archives, Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist, the State Historic Preservation Office, Wyoming State Museum and Wyoming Arts Council.

The Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission has advisory responsibility for the agency which involves the planning, acquisition, development and management of all state parks, the State Trails Program, State Recreation Areas, State Historic Sites and Archaeology sites and Outdoor Recreation Office. The Commission also advises the Wyoming State Museum, Wyoming Arts Council, the official State Records Center and Archives, the Office of the State Archaeologist, historical research activities, the State Historic Preservation Office and the Cultural Trust Fund.

Members of the Commission are: President Robert Tyrrell, DDS, Star Valley Ranch; Vice-President Sue Peters, Riverton; Wayne Deahl, Torrington; Julie Greer, Sheridan; Dudley Gardner, Ph.D, Rock Springs; Barbara Anne Greene, Basin; Angela Emery, Casper; and David Bassett, Evanston.

For more information please contact Tatum Soto at 307-777-7496 or by email at tatum.soto2@wyo.gov.

ABOUT OUR SITE – QUEBEC 01

From Wyoming State Parks & Historic Sites Webpage:

This site is significant as the only accessible Peacekeeper Missile Alert Facility left in the world and will strive to preserve and interpret the Cold War history of the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries, fostering an understanding of the mission and duties of the personnel and crews assigned to work there.

Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility State Historic Site, offers visitors the opportunity to see a military installation that was “hidden in plain sight” and controlled one of the most destructive nuclear weapons ever built by the United States. Delve into the daily lives of missileers, topside personnel, missile technology, the Cold War and the deactivation of this missile system.