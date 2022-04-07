Our “Littlest Hero” now has a name

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office newest recruit now has a name, thanks to a Shoshoni Elementary School Student. The new addition, called the Littlest Hero, is now known as “Finn” the name suggested by Jesse Jensen. Finn will be a therapy dog and work across the county for the FCSO. A therapy dog’s primary job is to make people, whatever the circumstance, feel better and safer. A service dog, however, has a different charge, to provide a service or ability that a person may have lost the ability to do for themselves.

b