The last two weeks have seen the sport of Wyoming high school wrestling really grow and show what is to be expected from some of the teams that fill Fremont County and the surrounding areas. Here are just a few pictures from the past few weeks that we think everybody can enjoy.

Carson Kisling took down his big Piney opponent Friday on his way to victory in Shoshoni. (p/c Carl Cote)

Jordan Neilson wrestled Worland’s Rylee Anderson in the only girls matchup of the duel Thursday evening. (p/c Carl Cote)

Dubois’ Sammie Cyrus tried to bring down Newcastle / Upton’s Haven Vrana in the third-place match (p/c Adria Trembly)

Senior wrestler Gabe Harris applied the pin to Bronson Newell in the first round Thursday in Lander. (p/c Carl Cote)

A Riverton wrestler tried to get free on the mats (p/c Seth Romsa)

Shohoni’s Kellen Linnan pinned Big Piney’sTravis Reed in their 220lb bout Friday in Shoshoni. (p/c Carl Cote)