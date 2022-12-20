Onto Iowa! Local girls grapple in Gillette at State Wrestling

By: Shawn O’Brate

GILLETTE – The Lander Valley Middle School (LVMS) has proven that they are taking the newly sanctioned girls’ wrestling program extremely seriously and successfully as they took on some of the toughest in the state this past weekend in an attempt to get to Iowa on the Wyoming national team.

Lander took four girls to the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association (WAWA) middle school state championship under the umbrella of the Lander TIger Tough Wrestling organization and all four girls ended up placing, meaning they have earned the right to travel to Iowa to represent the cowboy state.

Anexi Stevens lost to a Glenrock girl before winning by major decision over teammate Taylor Freeman for the second place title in the 90 pound division, Freeman would finish in third. Also earning second place was Kimberly Weber in the 120 pound division.

Harlie Velarde also won second place after beating Diamondville’s Ellasyn Kelley in the third round of the 170 pound division.

Harlie Velarde worked her opponent on the mat in Thermopolis at the Big Horn Basin Conference Championships. (p/c Carl Cote)

The dedication and perseverance of the Lander Valley girls shows true promise for the future of the Tigers and Lady Tigers’ high school wrestling program, as well as for the entire state after finally allowing the girls to wrestle in their own division.

Also participating in the WAWA Middle School State Championship were some LVMS middle school boys with the best placement coming from another Velarde, William, who placed fourth in the 171 pound division while his older brother Hunter wrestled in Worland all the way to the final match where he fell to Micah Grant of Cody.

Congratulations to all those little Sabers who got all the way to Gillette this season and good luck to those girls that will soon be traveling to Iowa to represent our great state!