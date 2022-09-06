One Shot Antelope Hunt Announces 2022 New Hunt Teams

From: Water for Wildlife Foundation

LANDER -Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will be hosting the 78 th Annual One-Shot Antelope Hunt beginning Thursday, September 15 th . The One-Shot Antelope Hunt is the oldest invitational hunt in the country. It originated in Lander, WY and continues to be hosted in Lander every year since 1940. Through the years the event has continued to be a huge economic boost to the community and surrounding areas. As the oldest invitational hunt in the country, the longevity speaks volumes to the quality of the event.

Three organizations work together to present the event. The One-Shot Hunt Club consists of local residents who select 24 new hunters each year and diligently volunteer many hours to put on the hunt. New hunters are selected for a variety of reasons. A few reasons a team may be selected include:

• Ability and willingness to support the wildlife conservation efforts of Water for Wildlife® Foundation

• Affiliations with other big game hunting groups which support wildlife conservation (SCI, RMEF, Wild Sheep Foundation, Muley Fanatics, etc.,)

• Evidence of a lifelong involvement in the sport of big game hunting

Once one has competed in the hunt, they become a member of the Past Shooters Club. This club works to support the Hunt Club in putting on the hunt and financially supports the third organization- Water for Wildlife® Foundation. Water for Wildlife® Foundation is a non-profit conservation foundation formed in 1975 by the One-Shot Past Shooters Club. It works to preserve and protect both habitat and water for wildlife. To date, WFWF with its partners has invested $21,600,000 in “on the ground” wildlife conservation projects. In addition, it provides thousands of dollars for community projects, education and manages the Water for Wildlife Discovery Center and Evans-Dahl Museum. Water for Wildlife® Foundation is a beautiful example of sportsmen supporting conservation.

The public is cordially invited to attend all three banquet evenings with ticket purchase. The Water for Wildlife Banquet and Auction is Thursday, September 15th . The Legend of the Hunt and Team Member Introduction Banquet is Friday, September 16th . The event concludes on Saturday, September 17th with the Victory Banquet. Tickets may be purchased at the Water for Wildlife Discovery Center located at 545 Main Street, Lander, WY.