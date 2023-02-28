The "Electric Feather" Robotics Team from Wyoming Indian High School with two of their robots. WIHS Photo

One of WIHS’s Electric Feather Robotics Teams placed Second at State  

The Wyoming State Robotics Team Competition was held in Casper on February 18th and the local entrant, from Wyoming Indian High School, fared well. All three “Electric Feather” Robotics Teams made it into the Semifinals with team 16223 advancing to the Championship Match and finishing in 2nd  place.
 
Team Roster 
Team 16223 – Seniors – Darius Boyer and Travis Shakespeare 2nd Place in the finals at State
Team 15604 – Alianna Brown, Adinideen Willow; Sophomores and Alandra Brown; Senior  Semi Finals Round Qualifiers 
Team 20206 – Alicia Sanchez – Freshman; Teque Foote – Sophomore; Kiera Gardner – 8th Grade  Semifinals Round Qualifiers  and 2023 Motivation Award 
 
Team Photographer – Surae Trumbull 
 
-Coaches – Scott Krassin, Richard Winn
 
The WIHS teams have finished their official season and now the school will begin doing outreach work at local schools to promote development of robotics programs within the county.  
 
According to the coaches, “Our first project will be to establish a robotics program for 3-5 grade students at Wyoming Indian Elementary School.” Addionally, “We will continue to improve the technical points of our programing, collaborating with the Jackson Hole Robobroncs on our autonomous programs and the implementation of our T-Shirt launcher robot.”
 
 
 