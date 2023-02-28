One of WIHS’s Electric Feather Robotics Teams placed Second at State  

The Wyoming State Robotics Team Competition was held in Casper on February 18th and the local entrant, from Wyoming Indian High School, fared well. All three “Electric Feather” Robotics Teams made it into the Semifinals with team 16223 advancing to the Championship Match and finishing in 2nd place.

Team Roster

–Team 16223 – Seniors – Darius Boyer and Travis Shakespeare 2nd Place in the finals at State

–Team 15604 – Alianna Brown, Adinideen Willow; Sophomores and Alandra Brown; Senior Semi Finals Round Qualifiers

–Team 20206 – Alicia Sanchez – Freshman; Teque Foote – Sophomore; Kiera Gardner – 8th Grade Semifinals Round Qualifiers and 2023 Motivation Award

–Team Photographer – Surae Trumbull