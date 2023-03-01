One New Appointment and Three Reappointed to UW Board of Trustees

UW News Service

A Platte County rancher who leads a successful technical college in Laramie has been named to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees.

Jim Mathis, who serves as president and CEO of WyoTech and lives on a ranch near Wheatland, was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon and approved by the Wyoming Senate. He succeeds Jeff Marsh, of Torrington, who leaves the board after serving two six-year terms.

Reappointed to the board were Vice Chairman Kermit Brown, of Laramie; Secretary Laura Schmid-Pizzato, of Rock Springs; and Dr. David Fall, of Gillette. Their terms, and that of Mathis, extend through 2029.

“I am pleased to welcome Jim to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees. Jim’s varied experiences in higher education, thought leadership and his track record in growing enrollment at WyoTech will bring a fresh perspective to the university,” the governor says. “Kermit, Laura and David have all demonstrated their dedication and commitment to the board during their first terms, and I look forward to their continued contributions in advancing the university.”

“We welcome Jim to the board and the reappointment of Laura, Kermit and David,” says Board of Trustees Chairman John McKinley, of Cheyenne. “We look forward to advancing the university and building upon the areas of excellence throughout UW.”

Mathis, who grew up in eastern Wyoming, graduated from WyoTech and served in several roles at the school over 26 years, including as president from 1998-2002, during which time the school’s enrollment grew from 600 to over 2,000. After departing WyoTech upon its sale in 2002, Mathis worked as a consultant for Full Sail University, president and CEO of International Education Corp. and in roles at other schools across the country. In 2018, he returned to lead the acquisition of WyoTech, which had declined to just 12 students and 12 employees. Under his leadership, the school has rebounded to 850 students and 200 employees, graduating technicians for diesel, automotive and collision refinishing careers.

“I am honored to serve as a trustee alongside an esteemed group of leaders focused on the mission of the university and its commitment to the students and the state of Wyoming,” Mathis says. “I am a lifelong supporter of education and look forward to sharing my experiences and lessons learned with the University of Wyoming to continue achieving its goals and mission.”

Mathis and his wife, Mary, have three children and nine grandchildren.

Appointed by the governor with consent of the Wyoming State Senate, the UW Board of Trustees consists of 12 members appointed to six-year, staggered terms. As the institution’s governing body, the trustees have a broad range of responsibilities, including major policy and budgetary matters affecting the university.