One Dozen Community Groups seeking City Funding

The Riverton City Council tonight will hear requests for its annual Community Contract fo Services Funding to be included in the FY22-23 City Budget.

A total of $391,720 has been requested from 12 different community groups. Last year the council distributed $276,285 to 11 groups.

Seeking grants this year are: Central Wyoming CATS; Central Wyoming Skate Association; Eagles Hope Transition Center; Injury Prevention Resources; Juvenile Justice Services of Fremont County; PAWS, R Recreation; Riverton Chamber of Commerce; Riverton Chambers Airport Monument; Riverton Little League, Riverton Swim Club, Riverton and Volunteer Firemen.

The work session is set for 7 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers.