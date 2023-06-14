One Dead in Early Morning Crash near Airport

Riverton police, in cooperation with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, are investigating an early morning traffic crash where several people were injured and a person died at the scene, according to a statement from Police Chief Eric Hurtado.

He said that around 5:30 AM this morning, the Riverton 911 dispatch center received a call of a major accident near the Riverton Regional Airport. Riverton Police and Riverton Regional Fire Rescue and ambulance responded to scene. Emergency personnel located a black BMW sedan, which had gone over the edge of the roadway, and was located down a hillside. Several patients were transported to the hospital and one occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen anything or knows any information is asked to call Riverton Police at (307) 856-4891.