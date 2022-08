Congratulations to SageWest Health Care’s August Employee of the Month, James Olson, Systems and Network Analyst. James is professional and very helpful in supporting his co-workers. He investigates the issue, is thorough and ensures timely follow up to verify the IT&S issue is fully resolved. James simplifies processes, is pleasant and provides exceptional customer service.

We are proud to have you apart of our team and value your expertise, thank you James. Congratulations!