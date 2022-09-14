Dec 27, 1943 – Sep 8, 2022

Olivia Rosene Lapeyre, beloved daughter of Emil P. (Milu) and Mollie Lapeyre, passed away September 8, 2022.



A funeral service will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander. Burial will follow at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton, WY.



Olivia was born December 27, 1943 in Riverton, Wyoming.



Olivia lived most of her life at the Wyoming Life Resource Center (WLRC) in Lander, previously known as the State Training School. There she made friends with many staff and residents. She always had a ready smile and sense of humor. She loved visiting with her parents, Mollie and Milu, and going on drives. She loved dogs, horses and the color pink.



The Lapeyre family is grateful for the love and care Olivia received from the staff at the WLRC over the decades. They are considered part of her family.



She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Gerald (Jerry) and Robert (Bob) Lapeyre and sister-in-law Sandy Lapeyre.



She is survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Lapeyre, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.