Old Time Ranch Day at Riverton Museum this Saturday

An Old Time Ranch Day program will be held at the Riverton Museum this Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at 700 East Park. According to a news release from the museum, attendees can learn about and experience life on the ranch with pioneer cooking techniques, roping, branding, rodeo and the animals of the area. Activities are planned for the entire family. There will also be ice cream and candle making. Admission is Free. Snacks will be available with a donation. For information, call 856-2665 for details. The program is sponsored by Bailey Tire and Auto.