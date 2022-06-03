Oland brings new American Legion team to Lander

By Shawn O’Brate

LANDER – In case you haven’t picked up a Lander Journal or Ranger newspaper recently there is a new team in town, well in Lander that is. The Lander Legends, the newest American Legion baseball team to join the league, are not unaccustomed to the league though as this is not the first Legion team to grace the Lander green-and-white.

About fifteen years ago the last American Legion team in Lander was dissolved with hopes of restarting sooner rather than later, but fast forward to today and the Legends are making their mark in the league after only a month and a half of being alive, essentially.

As Paula Kihn, President of the Board for Post 33 and creator of this newest American Legion team, said last week “it’s all about helping more kids play baseball,” which was something that Brian Oland’s son wanted to do.

Oland’s son, William, wanted to play baseball during the summer and his father, who has coached both little league and old timers’ leagues, happily accepted the role of head coach when the idea was brought around.

“The thirteen year old group is tough,” Oland said about his son’s age range, “there’s not a lot of options and he would’ve had to play a lot of fifteen year olds, so we were already trying to find something for the kids to do besides little league.”

Coach Oland has had quite the journey through baseball in his own life, from starting in Casper and playing for the American Legion team there to playing for the Garden City Community College Broncbusters in southwest Kansas all the way to playing club baseball at the University of Wyoming. So the experience at coach was not going to be a problem for this newfound team and group of players that sprouted so quickly.

Much like Kihn, Oland wasn’t expecting the Legends’ team to be up and operational so quickly considering he went to the first meeting about the possibility of the team being real only a couple months ago. But that wasn’t stopping the pharmacist and his son from getting to the diamond as swiftly and strongly as possible.

“[William] realized this is a really good opportunity and so did I,” coach Oland said, “I think this could grow into something big but the goal is always to just let the kids play and to be affordable while also making it fun for them.”

Outside of the fun aspect of the game the new coach, who also coaches two little league teams on top of coaching the Legends’, knows what baseball can be for a child and how he can help guide these kids into something better.

“We can coach up the kids to a new level and develop their baseball skills,” coach Oland said, “there’s a couple kids here who want to go further but most are here to have fun, that’s what’s important.”

So far that “fun” has been solely on the road or at home against the Riverton Raiders’ C–Team, which has reignited a long-running rivalry between the two cities that sit so close to each other.

“It’s probably the start of a new rivalry,” Oland said, “we all knew each other from before and when we play with Riverton it makes it more fun, kind of. It’s a friendly rivalry, although we can get very competitive.”

Soon, the Legends will be playing against more than just Riverton as they have two games set against Cody this Friday, starting at 3 PM, and a double-header against Jackson next Tuesday at 2 PM.

Coach Oland is excited to get to see fresh faces and new bats though,

“Yeah it’ll be fun, I think getting the kids all the games we can is a big part of their growth,” Oland said, “we’re building that interest too, more people see us and see what we’re about then we can get more teams to play I think.”

That is the overall goal, and it’s been stated by both the president of the team and the coach plenty of times: to get more games under the kids’ belts and let them have fun doing it.

That’s important, especially today when the average baseball fan is stuck watching long, drawn-out games whether they be professional or minor leagues or even college ball. With the MLB offenses scoring the fewest runs per game in forty years, and the blacked out games all across the country due to poor viewership and ratings, the sport has seen a sharp decline in interest, but coach Oland thinks that’s changing in Lander.

“I feel like there’s a lot more interest post-COVID,” Oland said about Lander’s desire for more baseball, “there’s a resurgence, not out of curiosity but to help build larger groups in baseball.”

That curiosity has helped the Legends acquire fifteen young baseball players for their team in under a month and a half, which has helped jumpstart this newest American Legion team and boost them up in such a crowded room full of well-established teams and staffs.

At the moment the Legends just have a Legion-C team but will be looking to add an A and B team in the near future.

Be sure to check out your newest local sensation at one of their games and watch for more information, as well as possible live streams on WyoToday, in the future too!






