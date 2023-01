Warmer for many locations today, especially in the Cody and Buffalo areas. For those of us in the Wind River or Green River basins…the National Weather Service Station in Riverton is suggesting residents think warm thoughts. Today’s highs are projected in the low 40s for Dubois, the mid 30s for Thermopolis and Worland, the mid-20s for Lander, and around 20 for Shoshoni and Riverton.