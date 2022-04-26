NWS: Seasonally Warm for Tuesday; Dry

Seasonally warm for the next two days according to the National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton. Today, it will be dry with elevated fire weather conditions across the south. Tomorrow, chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Thursday afternoon, a storm system moves in bringing rain and mountain snow through Friday night. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins with 71 at Worland and 56 at Dubois