NWS: July was a warm one locally

By Shawn O’Brate, WyoToday

Last month was one of the hottest months on record across the United States, but what effect did it have on Fremont County?

According to the National Weather Service station in Riverton, the month of July was “fairly good” and “wasn’t frighteningly hot” even though July 17th reached 101° in downtown Riverton.

Riverton’s weather history only goes back to 1996, whereas the information on Lander’s weather goes back all the way to 1891. Both reported that the 17th was not only the hottest day of the month (and the year so far) but that it also broke the record in Riverton (99°) and tied the record in Lander (98°).

Lander had an average temperature during the month of July that was 3.4° above average while Riverton’s was 2.6° above average. “95 to 100 degrees is the standard anymore in July,” Al Ross, a meteorologist at Riverton’s National Weather Service station said, “but this [heat] is not uncommon.”

While the heat was blazing across Fremont County the moisture levels were also being watched carefully with Lander receiving 9.20 inches of rain so far this year which is 0.24 inches above the average from January 1st to August 1st, while Riverton’s moisture level was also up above the average for the first eight month of 2022, but only by 0.02 inches.

“We had a good, wet March, April and May, but all things considered, it was a pretty normal year,” Ross said.

Even though the heat may be considered “normal” to Ross and the rest of the Weather Service Station it is still important to keep the sunscreen on, and remember to look for the signs of heat illness or heat strokes which can be heavy sweating, painful muscle cramps, extreme weakness or fatigue, nausea, dizziness and fainting.