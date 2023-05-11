NSF invests in Regional Innovation Engines Development  

The U.S. National Science Foundation announced the first-ever NSF Regional Innovation Engines, or NSF Engines, program awards to 44 unique teams spanning universities, nonprofits, businesses and other organizations across the U.S. states and territories. Each awardee team will receive up to $1 million for two years. The NSF Engines program is anticipated to be transformational for the nation, ensuring the U.S. remains in the vanguard of competitiveness for decades to come.

The award includes advancing quantum and supporting technologies in the Northern Intermountain States (MT, WY, ID) with Montana State University, Bozeman, the lead with contributions from the University of Wyoming and Boise State University.

The awardees span a broad range of states and regions, reaching geographic regions that have not fully benefited from the technology boom of the past decades. These NSF Engines development awards will help organizations create connections and develop their local innovation ecosystem within two years to prepare a strong proposal for becoming a future NSF Engine, where they will have the opportunity to receive up to $160 million.

View a map of the NSF Engines Development Awards. More information can be found on the NSF Engines program website.