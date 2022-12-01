Now at the Lander Pioneer Museum: It’s Big and it’s Yellow

The iron lung was invented by Philip Drinker and Louis Agassiz Shaw who were engineers at Harvard School of Public Health in 1928. The iron lung consisted of a coffin-like box with bellows that controlled the air pressure inside the box. It made a whooshing sound with every breath. When air was sucked out of the box a vacuum was created and the lungs took in air; when the vacuum was released the lungs deflated and exhaled. A patient’s body was placed in the iron lung with his head outside the box. This method of artificial respiration was called External Negative Pressure Ventilation (EPVN)

On display in the Pioneer Museum in Lander is a big yellow iron lung. It originally came from Warren Air Force base before being transferred to Bishop Randall Hospital in Lander to help save lives. A collar around the patient’s helped to maintain an airtight seal. At the foot end of the machine a manual bellow to allow ventilation to continue in case of a power failure. Windows and access ports allowed nurses to care for the patient while maintaining air pressure and ensuring breathing.