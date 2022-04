Warmer temperatures across the area today. Windy conditions will continue in Johnson County, but other areas will see much less wind. After a nice day on Friday; a transition to a cooler and wetter pattern will begin Saturday. Today’s highs will be in the mid-50s across the region with 50 at Dubois. Tonight’s lows mostly in the upper 20s with 31 at Lander and 30 at Thermopolis.