If you are afraid of change, there is good news for you! Not much change in the weather for the Cowboy State today. Temperatures remain near or above average, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may produce small hail and strong wind gusts. Today’s highs in the upper 70s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the low to mid 70s for Riverton, Lander and Jeffrey City, and in the mid 60s for Dubois